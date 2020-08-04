ADJA organises seminar on amendments to regulations of Civil Procedure Law

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, ADJA, announced that it organised a seminar on amendments to the regulations of the Civil Procedures Law, through the academy’s training platform.

The seminar was attended by some 173 members of the judiciary and clerks at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

This seminar is in response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Judicial Department, the academy explained, to improve judicial performance by providing specialised and continuous training to members of the judiciary and clerks.

It is also within the training plan adopted by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Under-Secretary of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, which includes workshops and training courses for judges in all divisions to enhance their capabilities and keep them abreast of the legislative and judicial developments at all levels.

In his speech, Counsellor Muhammad Joaan Al Muhairi, Deputy Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, who welcomed the chairman and participants of the seminar, explained that the seminar aimed to introduce the latest amendments to the regulations of the Civil Procedures Law under Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2020, the reasons and desired goal for these amendments, the expected challenges of implementation and the methods addressing them.

Counsellor Al Muhairi added that the amendments, a subject matter of the seminar were part of the UAE’s endeavour to achieve an advanced position in the Global Competitiveness Index, while noting the role of these amendments in expediting and simplifying judicial procedures, supporting the electronic system of litigation and facilitating remote litigation.

He also confirmed the readiness of the Judicial Department technically to implement civil procedures under the new amendments.

Counsellor Mohamed Al-Jundi, Vice-President of Al Ain Court of First Instance, highlighted the developments included in the amendment of regulations of the Civil Procedure Law in terms of notice and its procedures, the case value jurisdiction, case preparation, in addition to the developments in the procedures of case adjournment and rendering and publishing the verdicts subject to the requirements of global competitiveness and judgments delivery.

Counsellor Adel Al-Ashabi, Director of the Enforcement Division at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, spoke about the clauses included in the amendments regarding the enforcement of judgments in addition to the role of these amendments in accelerating the enforcement and their impact on enhancing the competitive position of the emirate