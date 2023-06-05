UrduPoint.com

ADJD Achieves ISO 29993:2017 Certification For Learning Management

Published June 05, 2023

ADJD achieves ISO 29993:2017 certification for learning management

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has been granted the ISO 29993:2017 certification in the field of learning management and institutional training outside formal education by the British Standards Institute (BSI).

This milestone makes ADJD the first organisation in Abu Dhabi to attain such certification for its institutional training operations.

Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasised that the ISO certificate in institutional training and qualification is a testament to the successful efforts in human capital development. This accomplishment aligns with the visionary guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judiciary, to foster well-trained and scientifically qualified national cadres to enhance the competitive position of the Emirate.

Undersecretary Alabri reiterated the commitment of ADJD to adopt the highest global standards across various sectors. This commitment supports initiatives to enhance performance efficiency and improve the quality of judicial and legal services.

Furthermore, it prioritises the development of human resources capacities and skills, which play a vital role in sustainable and continuous development. These efforts align with the strategic goals of the Abu Dhabi Government in achieving global leadership.

During the award ceremony, Ahmed Ebraheem Almarzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at ADJD, highlighted the significance of human resources development in adapting to challenges and staying abreast of changes. He emphasised that achieving the ISO certification reflects ADJD's commitment to excellence, which underpins the Department's progress in realising its vision and strategic objectives in a forward-looking manner.

The certification in learning and training management is based on establishing frameworks for training processes within institutions, following international standards, practices, and the latest developments. This ensures the benefit of qualification services for both individuals and organisations, enhancing trainees' capacities and positively impacting work performance and productivity.

