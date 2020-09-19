ADJD adopts integrated project for service costs calculation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2020) The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, launched the "Mezan" project for the calculation of government services costs through the application of the world’s best costing programmes.

"Mezan" allows the application of the best global programmes to calculate costs by providing the latest means of data analysis, reporting, statistics and comparisons at all financial levels and dimensions, thus providing a comprehensive perspective of the actual cost of the service provided and the fees to be collected and which may ultimately contribute in reducing the service fees, the Undersecretary of the ADJD said.

Yousef Al Abri declared that the launch of this pioneering project supports the ADJD's strategic plans and continuous efforts to provide world-class services, in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD, to develop a judicial system in line with the ambition of the Abu Dhabi government to become one of the top five governments in the world.

''The launch of the project was made possible by the development of the appropriate methodology for calculating costs after conducting an in-depth study of all aspects and work procedures within the Judicial Department, and following several workshops with specialists in most of the structural units, and by collecting, classifying and analysing amounts of data from various systems, then designing the best model, defining the service pricing strategy, and preparing the corresponding reports,'' he explained.

As part of the project implementation, the cost data updating mechanisms have been identified on a yearly basis by defining the data models to be updated and linking the same to the cost accounting system, so as to ensure the accuracy of all reports generated by the system, said the Undersecretary, adding that this should reflect the latest developments and changes that have taken place in the Judicial Department in a record time.

The "Mezan" project deals with the distribution of the ADJD's actual expenses, in addition to the distribution of the expenditures due such as depreciation of assets, as well as the calculation of the costs of the services provided, thus specifying the actual cost and fees to be collected. This should make possible to identify high-cost services and the underlying causes and would help in reducing these costs so that, ultimately, service fees can be reduced.

This innovation also defines a clear methodology for comparison between all methods of providing services, in that it allows to choose the simplest, easiest and least cluttered method with procedures, thus facilitating and shortening the procedure at maximum, as well as determining the costs for the provision of certain services through electronic platforms and comparing the same with in-person presence of users.