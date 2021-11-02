ADJD, ADSG partner to initiate training programme for legal researchers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA) of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG) have entered into a partnership agreement to cooperate in the field of training and exchange of experiences in various fields related to legal and judicial education and related sciences for legal professionals, including administrative, economic or behavioural sciences, in addition to the development of joint training programmes for the benefit of newly graduated job seekers.

Under this agreement, a basic training programme for legal researchers will be launched. This programme, due to start on 15th November, is specifically tailored for researchers and bachelor degree holders in all government agencies who have not undergone extensive training to shape the basis of their practice in the legal profession, in addition to honing the skills of new graduates seeking employment in government agencies, so as to increase their chances of securing positions.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD and Chairman of the ADJA, explained that the conclusion of this agreement comes in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to cooperate with governmental agencies within the concept of integrated government with the aim the achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

Al Abri added that advanced legal systems require special attention for the preparation of trained human cadres capable of understanding, developing, applying and transforming these systems into life skills in the practical world of people and organisations, especially when the practice of judicial and legal professions in accordance with international best practices relies on ongoing and specialised basic training to ensure the execution of the tasks assigned by capable qualified cadres.

For his part, Mohamed Gheyath Mohammed, Acting Director-General at the Abu Dhabi School of Government, said, "We are pleased to cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy in this strategic partnership that is likely to be beneficial to the Abu Dhabi government's legal executives and provide them with the skills and expertise to perform their professional duties at the highest levels of efficiency".

"The Basic Training Programme for legal researchers is the first legal training programme of its kind in the ADSG's portfolio of programmes, and is part of the School's ongoing efforts to refine the skills of government executives and enhance their expertise in various fields," Gheyath added.

For her part, Sumaya AbdulAziz AlHosani, Dean of Abu Dhabi School of Government, said, "Abu Dhabi School of Government continues to work to strengthen its constructive strategic partnerships with various educational authorities and institutions in the country and internationally to provide more world-class training programmes to shape the skills of government executives in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi".

"We look forward to working with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy to enhance the expertise of legal professionals within the Abu Dhabi government and enable them to contribute to supporting Abu Dhabi's march towards excellence by employing their legal expertise gained from this rich programme in their daily tasks in an efficient and effective manner," AlHosani said.

This training programme, the first of its kind, aims to develop the capabilities of the participants and provide them with the necessary skills, knowledge, attitudes and abilities to help them perform the functional tasks of legal researchers and advisors effectively and efficiently in order to be able to fully implement the law, in accordance with the will of the legislator as reflected in the rules, regulations and laws.

The programme covers a number of themes, which include general legal basics for legal researchers and the legal profession, the organisation of the legal profession in government and other direct and indirect judicial agents on the programme, specialised sectoral legislation, administrative technology and linguistic sciences. It will be delivered via the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy's platform for distance learning and training. It will be running for six months, from Sunday to Thursday, from 12:00 to 17:00, and will include theoretical and practical courses, hands-on training, field visits and self-training.

Government entities and individuals interested in participating in the programme can submit their applications and nominations by 10th November, on the Abu Dhabi School of Government website (adsg.gov.ae) and its social media platforms.