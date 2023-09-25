Open Menu

ADJD Amicably Resolves 61.5% Of Family Disputes During First Half Of 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2023 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has succeeded in amicably settling approximately 61.5% of family disputes brought before the Family Guidance Committees during the first half of 2023, with a total of 7,743 family conflicts, while maintaining a low rate of divorce cases which did not exceed 3% at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, underlined the ADJD's interest in consecrating alternative solutions to resolve disputes and reach amicable settlements, particularly in family conflicts, so as to preserve the stability of the family, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to intensify the efforts geared towards ensuring social cohesion, starting with the family as the first nucleus in the construction of society.

He emphasised that the innovative measures and educational lectures offered by the Judicial Department, through its "Al Solh Khayr" (Reconciliation is Better) initiative, are bearing fruit by raising the level of family awareness in a rapidly changing world, this is achieved by delivering awareness-raising messages using tried and tested methods, and by organising training workshops supported by multimedia and interactive exercises aimed at instilling skills that will help reduce discord between spouses and allow them to overcome the difficulties that can lead to family disintegration.

All of this has contributed to a significant drop in divorce cases over the last two years compared with previous years, Alabri said.

The Undersecretary of the ADJD also stressed the vital and important role of family counsellors at the Judicial Department and their effective involvement in persuading spouses to end disputes amicably and reach an agreement that satisfies all parties.

