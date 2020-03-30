UrduPoint.com
ADJD Announces First Remote Litigation Hearings Using Video-conferencing Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

ADJD announces first remote litigation hearings using video-conferencing technology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has announced that the first remote litigation hearings using the video-conferencing technology took place today, where the Commercial Summary Matters Court examined 4 urgent commercial cases in the presence of all parties.

This move, the ADJD said, is part of the telecommuting and business continuity plan adopted by the ADJD in line with the efforts of the UAE to limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Counselor Yusuf Saeed Al-Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, explained that the activation by the ADJD of the remote litigation system in response to the directives given by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Judicial Department, in support of the business continuity system by strengthening the globally recognised leading and prominent ability of the ADJD to manage emergencies and crises in the judicial sector.

He also stressed the readiness of the Department and its ability to develop and diversify working methods in line with the societal variables while preserving the legal controls, by opening new niches for the development of judicial services in order to enshrine the pioneering role of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in achieving a fair and efficient justice according to high standards of quality and excellence.

ADJD had adopted an integrated business continuity plan within the framework of a teleworking system that encompasses all judicial services in addition to a comprehensive shift towards electronic services, with the aim of simplifying procedures for customers, facilitating universal access to its services, and preserving the health and safety of its employees and customers.

