ADJD Concludes 24th Session Of Lawyer Training Programme For Registrations

Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

ADJD concludes 24th session of lawyer training programme for registrations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has concluded the 24th Session of the training programme for lawyers applying for enrolment in the roster of listed lawyers admitted to practice before the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution and Courts.

This session was attended by 11 participants including five women. This takes to 66, the number of lawyers of both genders who attended the programme this year over five sessions organised in 2020.

Khamis Al Qubaisi, Director of the Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division at the Judicial Department explained that the training services provided by the ADJD to lawyers include, in addition to qualification programmes for enrolment purposes, continuous training programmes for practising lawyers.

The year 2020 was marked by seven training workshops which dealt with several legislative and judicial developments, the most important of which were: Bankruptcy Law, Force Majeure and COVID-19, Remote Appeal Registration, Remote Financial Deposit Service with the participation of about 480 practising lawyers, he said.

Al Qubaisi added that these programmes which are organised in cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy, ADJA, and the Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, contribute to the advancement of the legal profession and to prepare national legal cadres with scientific and practical qualification according to the highest international standards, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to improve the judicial performance and to build community confidence in the judicial and legal system.

The ADJA stated that the training programme was approved by Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Judicial Department Chairman of the board of Directors of the Judicial Academy. This programme consists of 28 training hours in various knowledge and practical courses including the "international obligations in the prosecution of money laundering crimes", "principles of civil procedure and recent amendments thereto", "case management and preparation", "principles of criminal procedures under UAE legislation", "culture of alternative solutions" and the "standards and controls of the relationship between the lawyer and his client".

The ADJA also announced the creation of many courses dictated by global developments, the most important of which are the "COVID-19 and the principles of the impossibility of performance of contracts" and the "artificial intelligence in the legal profession". The programme also included intensive training on some of the procedures approved by the Judicial Department, such as electronic litigation and smart services. Lawyers attending the programme are also required to pass several examinations.

