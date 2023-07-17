ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various disciplines

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) The Experts Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has convened to review applications from 20 experts in various fields who have sought inclusion in the roster of experts.

During the meeting, chaired by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, it was decided that the candidates would undergo a foundation expert qualification programme administered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA). Successful completion of the programme is a prerequisite for their admission as experts.

In addition to the selection process, the committee also addressed a complaint lodged against an expert, deliberating on the matter and taking appropriate action.

The meeting of the Experts Affairs Committee was chaired by Alabri, and attended by the Committee, namely the Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division; Judge Mohamed Kamel Elgendy, Judge at Al Ain Court; Yousif Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector; Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division; and expert Dr. Hareb Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Expertise Technical Office.