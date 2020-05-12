UrduPoint.com
ADJD Continues Virtual 'judicial Expert Procedures'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has announced the continuity of judicial expertise procedures remotely, in light of the preventive and precaution measures.

Experts registered with the department held 458 expert sessions remotely in various engineering, financial, accounting and administrative professions, in addition to two workshops conducted by the department to share knowledge between experts.

Khamis Al Qubaisi, Director of the Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division at the Department, referred that the procedures for judicial expertise remote working are made via the electronic case management system, where experts are delegated, and their fees are deposited. The system also allows the expert to review the case file and submit applications to the competent court, in addition to posting his report with a view to achieve easy access to justice while preserving the safety of experts and litigants.

Al Qubaisi confirmed that the remote experience sessions adopted a number of legal standards that were set by the Judicial Inspection Department in Abu Dhabi based on the Law of Evidence and the Civil Procedures Law, to ensure the quality of reports, being the tools of the Department to maintain rights and achieve justice.

He stressed that these standards take into account the principle of social distancing and enhance the ability of experts to perform their work using modern technologies.

He added that the Administration of Judicial Inspection has put in place mechanisms for expert remote working, the most important of which is the need to ascertain the identity of litigants when holding distant expert meeting, according to strict legal conditions; such procedures should be recorded in the minutes of meeting and communicated to litigants and sent as DPF file for signature.

The judicial inspection acknowledges the procedure in the event that the expert has remotely communicated with the concerned authorities, whether governmental or non-governmental, to obtain the necessary evidence, when face to face meeting is not possible.

Al Qubaisi explained that these efforts come within the framework of implementing the business continuity plan, judicial procedures and hearings adopted by the Under-Secretary of the Judicial Department Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, and in response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and ADJD Chairman.

