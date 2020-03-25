ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest individuals due to suspension of execution procedures for two months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) In line with the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has suspended enforcement procedures of arrest orders and imprisonment of individuals, except in maintenance and labour enforcement cases.

Abu Dhabi Police Directorates, External Areas, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, have been instructed not to arrest anyone until 24th May, 2020, while maintaining circulars on the system to prevent those wanted from travelling outside the UAE.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Ebri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, explained that these procedures, which are followed directly by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD, will achieve the aim of the high directive to support members of the society and to alleviate the burdens and circumstances that would result from the current situation.

This would also preserve the rights of creditors, by preventing those who are wanted from leaving the country until their situation has been settled by the law.

Al Ebri pointed to the role of the Enforcement Department of the ADJD, which took all the procedural steps not to issue any decisions of arrest or imprisonment in cases of civil and commercial execution and rents until the expiry of the two-month deadline, and to suspend the enforcement of any eviction in rental cases, in addition to stopping the registration of any enforcement case issued in this regard.

This is in addition to the issuance of any enforcement action in civil cases, such as arrest orders, imprisonment and seizures of bank accounts, cars, shares and properties, except for issues of alimony and labour enforcement.