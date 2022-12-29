ADJD discusses legislative developments in Evidence Law in civil and commercial transactions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) Participants in the second Justice Partners Forum organised by Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) have discussed the legislative developments and the most important articles and clauses introduced in Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 Promulgating the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions.

Held under the title "Legislative Developments for a Fair Environment Enhancing Development and Investment", the forum highlights the importance of partnering with lawyers as strategic counterparts of the judiciary, and the need to hear their views in the continuous development and improvement of judicial and legal services, in implementation of the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to achieve an accomplished justice of international quality.

The forum, which was held via video conference in the virtual hall of the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA), focused on the discussion of the most important amendments, articles and clauses that have been introduced in the new Law on Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, and reviewed a number of cases handled by the courts, as well as the constants and principles formulated and adopted by the Abu Dhabi Cassation Court.

Judge Abdelhafez Zidan, President of Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Matters Court; and judge Ahmed Elshaheidy, judge at Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Matters Court, spoke during the Forum. They highlighted the importance of improving scientific thinking and legal knowledge and their contribution to dealing with new legal provisions, understanding the legal dimensions and developing a balanced approach to resolving new disputes in the context of legislative and judicial developments.

The forum was attended by a large number of lawyers registered with the Legal Affairs Division of the Judicial Department and representatives of law and legal consultancy firms at the national and international levels.