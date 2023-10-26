ADJD discusses mechanisms for implementing amendments introduced by Labour Law, Domestic Workers Law

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, October (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has organised a seminar focusing on the "Implementation Mechanisms for Recent Amendments in Labour and Domestic Workers Laws" to standardise judicial practices and align them with forthcoming legislative changes set to take effect at the beginning of 2024.

The seminar forms an integral part of ADJD's commitment to strengthening the foundational principles of justice, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD. This vision is oriented towards establishing a pioneering judicial system, reinforcing global competitiveness, and bolstering leadership in the field.

Chaired by Judge Abdulla Fares Al Nauaimi, President of the Abu Dhabi Labor Court, the seminar provided a comprehensive overview of the legislative amendments outlined in Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2023 concerning the Regulation of Labour Relations and Federal Decree-Law No. 21 of 2023 on Domestic Workers.

During the seminar, detailed discussions revolved around the objectives of the adopted amendments and their implications on court cases. The mechanisms for considering decisions issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation before the Court were also examined, especially in cases where one party involved in an employment dispute seeks claims not exceeding AED50,000 or instances where the dispute relates to non-compliance with a prior out-of-court settlement decision, regardless of the claim's value.

The participants further delved into the attachment of executory formulas to decisions and settlements issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the procedures for appealing decisions, and the judicial processes from case preparation to the final judgment.

Time limits, statute of limitations, and the calculations of working days were also discussed. The types of claims admissible in court and the extent to which they can be amended, up to the respondent's notification, were also explored.

It is essential to highlight that the Federal Decree-Law governing labour relations and the Federal Decree-Law concerning domestic workers are poised to usher in a significant transformation. These amendments align with the Judicial Department's strategic vision by reducing case adjudication times and ensuring the quality of judicial decisions.

This vision seeks to achieve a comprehensive justice framework that supports sustainable development, fosters labour market stability, and enhances the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

