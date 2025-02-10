ADJD Expands Digital Document Authentication Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has expanded the scope of the "Digital Document Authentication" project, enhancing access to authenticated documents and enabling direct verification of their validity and effectiveness through the website and smart application.
This initiative ensures the highest information security standards and maintains users' privacy.
The project supports the transition to fully digitised documents issued by the Judicial Department, using digital authentication mechanisms to verify document validity by scanning the embedded digital authentication code. Users can access information on documents such as powers of attorney, declarations, commercial contracts, marriage contracts, court correspondences, and enforcement orders through approved digital channels.
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, highlighted that the Digital Document Authentication project aligns with the Judicial Department's strategic priorities, aiming to enhance customer satisfaction by providing innovative legal services that ensure swift justice and easy access to services via digital platforms.
The initiative leverages technological advancements and AI-powered services, offering users multiple options for efficient and seamless transactions.
