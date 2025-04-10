ADJD Explores Judicial Cooperation With Chinese Delegation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) welcomed a judicial delegation from Xiamen City, Fujian Province, People’s Republic of China, to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in legal and judicial fields.
During the visit, the delegation was introduced to Abu Dhabi’s pioneering judicial and legal systems, as well as the Department’s strategic initiatives in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, innovation, and capacity-building. Discussions focused on knowledge exchange, best practices, and collaborative opportunities in areas of mutual interest.
The delegation was briefed on ADJD’s Strategic Plan 2024–2026, key judicial performance indicators, and major initiatives and projects launched to improve access to justice and achieve the Department’s strategic goal of delivering a “fair and prompt judiciary for a safe and stable society.”
Additionally, the delegation reviewed the Department’s advanced training programmes for judges and prosecutors, which aim to enhance professional skills and judicial performance.
They also toured the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy, where they were introduced to cutting-edge technologies used in continuous legal education and professional development.
The delegation also visited the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court to learn about its litigation procedures, case management systems, and use of modern technologies to enhance communication between litigants and expedite case resolution. They were particularly interested in the remote litigation systems that allow parties to monitor case progress and submit requests through virtual platforms.
At the conclusion of the visit, the Chinese delegation commended the Judicial Department’s innovative services, including its specialised courts, advanced digital infrastructure, and leadership in virtual trial proceedings.
