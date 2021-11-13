UrduPoint.com

ADJD Extends Licensing Of Private Notaries To Promote Employment Opportunities For Emirati Youth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) In implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), the Judicial Department has extended the licensing of private notaries to practise in law firms authorised to exercise this function, as part of the efforts to support the Emiratisation policy, strengthen the labour market with national cadres and provide employment opportunities for Emirati youth in the private sector.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, said that the Judicial Department has successfully launched initiatives that support the creation of real employment opportunities in the private sector, in line with its attributions and legal authority, in order to increase the employment of young UAE nationals in this vital sector, in accordance with "UAE Vision 2021", of which Emiratisation is one of the key performance indicators, with the government focusing on training nationals in many areas to develop their life and career skills to supply the labour market with trained and qualified cadres.

ADJD attaches great importance to the training and qualification of young nationals, providing them with the necessary career guidance programmes, direct technical support, as well as training and development through specialised qualification programmes at the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA), said Al Abri pointing out that the ADJD is also encouraging them to join the private sector, as it has already granted licences to 11 private notaries to join law firms authorised to act as notaries, during the year 2020. Efforts are currently underway to train and qualify 22 other notaries who will join their positions before the end of this year 2021, Al Abri added.

He also explained that the efforts to support Emiratisation are driven by the Judicial Department's commitment to national and societal responsibility, and by its dedication to the Government's strategic vision to increase the Emiratisation rate, which focuses on four main areas, including creating employment opportunities for UAE nationals, career guidance, training and development, and encouraging nationals to join the private sector.

