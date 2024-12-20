Open Menu

ADJD Hosts Forum On Law, Judiciary's Role In Human Rights Protection

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) hosted an international forum on "The Role of Law and the Judiciary in Protecting and Promoting Human Rights," aimed at exploring legislative mechanisms that safeguard human rights and improve societal well-being, quality of life, and happiness.

Organised by the ADJD through the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy, the two-day event focused on the judiciary’s role in promoting human rights and sustainable development, while emphasising the UAE’s leadership in justice, equality, and aligning legal frameworks with global best practices.

The forum featured a series of sessions addressing key topics, including the UAE’s legal framework, which is in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and related international treaties. Other sessions covered the Canadian legal experience in protecting rights, the role of family courts in promoting social justice, the ADJD’s human rights initiatives, and the US public prosecution’s approach to human rights.

Discussions also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s efforts to improve inmate rights in rehabilitation centres, aligning with global standards, and the evolving legal framework to protect workers' rights, with a focus on the Abu Dhabi Labour Court. The forum also examined the role of Abu Dhabi courts in applying international human rights conventions, the American judicial system, and the European Convention on Human Rights, along with the role of local courts in its enforcement.

The forum concluded with a review of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s contributions to enhancing human rights through its legal and administrative practices.

