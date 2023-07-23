ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) The forensic laboratories at the Centre for Criminal and Electronic Sciences of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) have obtained international accreditation in forensic tests, making it a first for the electronic laboratory.

The chemical laboratory has also renewed its accreditation certificate for the second term (cycle of four years) after being accredited in 2019, in testing toxins, narcotic substances and seized items.

Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Under-Secretary of ADJD, confirmed that receiving international accreditation by all forensic labs of ADJD reflects the success in developing the judicial system, following the directives of the wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuous supervision by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to accelerate modernisation and keeping abreast of developments, while guaranteeing the efficiency of justice and promoting the role of the judiciary in enhancing the competitiveness and leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al-Abri stated that receiving an international certificate from the renowned American National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is a significant achievement for forensic laboratories.

Most specialised laboratories are still competing to get accredited by the board. This success qualifies the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to gain leadership and preference at the international level and to have its technical reports globally recognised.

Saeed Al-Amoudi, Director of the Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences, signified the importance of international accreditation in forensic testing. It proves the inclusiveness of the services provided and the adoption of the best international standards in conducting tests, whether in the chemical laboratory, equipped with the latest technologies and testing devices to conduct specialised examinations according to technical protocols approved by the global scientific community, or in the electronic laboratory, which examines electronic evidence by using advanced technical means for accurate results.

He also acclaimed the role of the work teams at the Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences, and their efforts in performing their duties according to the internationally required specifications, and in applying the additional standards prescribed by the American National Accreditation Board (ANAB), as demonstrated by the evaluation of work performance in the laboratories and by their commitment to all conditions and standards specified for receiving international accreditation in forensic testing.

