Open Menu

ADJD Labs Receive International Accreditation In Forensic Tests

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 03:45 PM

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) The forensic laboratories at the Centre for Criminal and Electronic Sciences of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) have obtained international accreditation in forensic tests, making it a first for the electronic laboratory.

The chemical laboratory has also renewed its accreditation certificate for the second term (cycle of four years) after being accredited in 2019, in testing toxins, narcotic substances and seized items.

Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Under-Secretary of ADJD, confirmed that receiving international accreditation by all forensic labs of ADJD reflects the success in developing the judicial system, following the directives of the wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuous supervision by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to accelerate modernisation and keeping abreast of developments, while guaranteeing the efficiency of justice and promoting the role of the judiciary in enhancing the competitiveness and leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al-Abri stated that receiving an international certificate from the renowned American National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is a significant achievement for forensic laboratories.

Most specialised laboratories are still competing to get accredited by the board. This success qualifies the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to gain leadership and preference at the international level and to have its technical reports globally recognised.

Saeed Al-Amoudi, Director of the Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences, signified the importance of international accreditation in forensic testing. It proves the inclusiveness of the services provided and the adoption of the best international standards in conducting tests, whether in the chemical laboratory, equipped with the latest technologies and testing devices to conduct specialised examinations according to technical protocols approved by the global scientific community, or in the electronic laboratory, which examines electronic evidence by using advanced technical means for accurate results.

He also acclaimed the role of the work teams at the Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences, and their efforts in performing their duties according to the internationally required specifications, and in applying the additional standards prescribed by the American National Accreditation Board (ANAB), as demonstrated by the evaluation of work performance in the laboratories and by their commitment to all conditions and standards specified for receiving international accreditation in forensic testing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi Criminals 2019 All From Best Court

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

15 hours ago
4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

17 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

17 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

17 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East