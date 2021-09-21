ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has recently announced the launch of a campaign to promote the presence of the Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre, which is one of the three centres affiliated with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) worldwide.

This lies within the framework of an integrated strategy adopted by ADJD to enhance the centre’s role.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD's Under-Secretary, explained that the plan adopted by ADJD aims to strengthen the CAS centre in Abu Dhabi with two main goals; to develop its performance in accordance with the best international practices, and to focus on promoting the centre at the local and international levels.

Al Abri highlighted that the success of the campaign relies heavily on its local partners from government and media agencies, as well as sport clubs and centres. This aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD, to enhance cooperation and integration among local and Federal authorities, which contributes to providing services in line with the best international practices.

The Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre is now ready to start implementing its new strategic plan, he explained, adding that it has all means of support and logistics needed for holding hearings and all required resources.

To this end, a delegation from the Judicial Department, headed by Ahmed Marzouki, Director of Internal Support and Operations Sector at the ADJD, held a coordination meeting with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), during which they discussed the proposed mechanisms to activate the role of the Centre and the media and marketing promotion plans in coordination with local sports centres.

At the meeting, attended by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the ADSC, Al Marzouki presented the future plan to enhance the performance of the Centre, and an empowerment plan to advance the Centre from an administrative perspective. He also shed light on the media and marketing promotion plans at various local and regional sports events and championships, in coordination with local sports bodies and clubs.