ADJD Launches Digital Money Order For Disbursement Of Deposits

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has announced that it recently launched a digital money order system for the disbursement of amounts held in deposit.

All the disbursement process has been automated starting from the deposit system until remittance in the beneficiaries' accounts. This wholly electronic process was made possible by linking the ADJD systems with the servers of the Islamic Bank of Abu Dhabi, ADIB. The innovation is likely to speed up the bank transfers and expedite remittance of their dues to the court users in an easy and simple way.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, explained that the commissioning of the deposit digital transfer project comes in support of the efforts being undertaken by the ADJD in terms of digital transformation pursuant to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by harnessing the modern technical capabilities to ensure that services are provided with the required speed, especially those related to the disbursement of deposits and dues.

The project offers the possibility to follow up the bank transfers all along the electronic stages and verify their status at any time and immediate notifications are sent in the event of any problem in the transfer process to take the necessary remedy actions, the Undersecretary said. In addition to ensuring the complete confidentiality of the transfers and the court users’ data, it guarantees the accuracy of the settlements made with the bank, the integrity of the financial statements of the litigants and the accuracy of the bank transfer statements, Mr. Al-Abri added.

ADJD Under-Secretary added that this step is complementary to the efforts made in various sectors to improve the quality of the judicial services provided in accordance with the highest international standards, in particular with the implementation of the remote litigation system.

