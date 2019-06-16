ADJD launches interpretation service in authentications department

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has activated the interpretation service using the video communications technology in the authentications department, for non-Arabic speakers, through the Interpretation Centre which provides integrated services for translation in the world languages approved, using the latest technologies.

On this occasion, Counselor Yousuf Al Ebri stressed the keenness of the department - as directed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department - to work continuously on modernisation and to keep pace with the latest development to provide the best judicial and legal services.

The move aims to develop the performance of the judicial and administrative system in order to ensure the effective contribution to the realisation of Abu Dhabi Government vision of 2030.

Al Ebri has mentioned that the activation of interpretation service will enhance the quality of services provided in accordance with the highest international standards to ensure efficient adjudication of cases and quality judgments, thus enhancing the efficiency of case processing and ensuring a just and efficient criminal justice system.

He also pointed out that the department is keen to expand the launch of smart and electronic services and adapting technology within the digital transformation plan so as to develop the services provided to clients, to achieve the strategic objectives of ADJD of facilitating access to justice and providing quality judicial services that meet the public aspirations.

Counselor Al Ebri has stated that the use of video communication technology in the provision of interpretation services, allows the coordination of the translation work, utilising thereby the advanced infrastructure available in ADJD. Under this high-technology service, courts are provided with the required translation through all stages of a trial, without the need for translators to shuttle from place to another and back to their offices, thus saving time and effort and maximising available resources.

The centre will have the ability to identify work requirements and provide actual needs with continuous developments to ensure keeping pace with the latest development.