ADJD Launches ‘Nabd’ System For Managing Judicial Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:31 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has launched the "Nabd" system for integrated performance management, aimed at providing a comprehensive and detailed overview of the judicial system's performance at both strategic and operational levels.

The system is designed to support the achievement of swift justice and the attainment of the highest standards of quality, contributing to enhancing the Department's position as one of the leading judicial institutions internationally.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed the Department's commitment to introducing the best technological methods and adopting international best practices to support developmental efforts across its various sectors. This is in line with the wise leadership's vision to continually improve and modernise the Department’s services, thereby enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.

Counselor Al Abri explained that the new "Nabd" system represents a qualitative leap in the judicial work system.

It aims to elevate the strategic and operational performance of Abu Dhabi's courts and public prosecution offices, as well as judicial operations and services. It acts as a roadmap towards achieving the Department's strategic goals and enhancing performance quality through continuous monitoring of results and ongoing improvements.

Moreover, the new system represents a pioneering technological advancement. It provides a comprehensive and integrated platform for measuring the performance of the Department’s organisational units. It is designed to cover all aspects of judicial work, from the Department's strategic vision and mission to the execution of daily operations.

The Nabd system is equipped with data from around 200 strategic and operational performance indicators for the Department, enabling the continuous improvement of performance by providing accurate and up-to-date data for organisational units, identifying performance gaps, and facilitating effective decision-making to ensure goals are achieved efficiently.

