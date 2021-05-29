UrduPoint.com
ADJD Launches The 2nd Phase Of Deposit Digital Disbursement

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:45 PM

ADJD launches the 2nd Phase of Deposit Digital Disbursement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), launched the second phase of the "Deposit Digital Disbursement" project, enabling an integrated automatic and electronic disbursement of deposits by making the relevant service available via the ADJD's website, after obtaining the necessary approvals from the court or the competent prosecution office, then transferring the amounts directly to the bank to complete the process of disbursing court users' dues in a simple manner.

The digital deposit disbursement project, Al Abri said, is an important technical process as it supports the overall development plan and digital transformation initiated by the department in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the ADJD, to harness modern technical capabilities to ensure that services are provided with the required speed, especially those related to the disbursement of deposits and dues.

He stated that the importance of the second phase of the project, and in continuation of the milestones already achieved in the first phase by linking the ADJD systems with the servers of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), is marked by the development of a unified digital service allowing the application for disbursement of deposits of all kinds before courts and public prosecution offices through the website and linking the same to the deposits system.

Disbursement requests from court users to the relevant courts or prosecution offices are first submitted for review and approval before the money is transferred directly to the bank.

Al Abri stressed that this step facilitates the access and use of the service request by consolidating deposit disbursement requests, whether before courts or public prosecutor's offices, into a single service, which facilitates the speedy completion of transactions and payment of court users' fees, ensures the effective and efficient processing of disbursement procedures, the accuracy of reports and statistics, and saves time and effort for all parties as well as for employees.

The project offers the possibility to follow up the bank transfers all along the electronic stages and verify their status at any time and send immediate notifications in the event of any problem in the transfer process to take the necessary remedy actions, he said. In addition to ensuring complete confidentiality of the transfers and the court users’ data, it guarantees the accuracy of the settlements made with the bank, the integrity of the financial statements of the litigants and the accuracy of the bank transfer statements, Al-Abri added.

