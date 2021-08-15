ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Nine new private notaries were sworn in before Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), prior to taking up their duties.

On this occasion, Al Abri said that the decision to enrol and authorise the second batch of private notaries in a number of law firms, after completing the training programme dedicated to the practice of the profession, is part of the efforts to develop this successful experience and achieve its objectives of facilitating business and enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to ensure continuity of excellence and leadership, and to provide world class services.

He explained that licensing of private notaries to practice within law firms, with the application of the system of employees of government agencies who are authorised to perform the notary public functions, in addition to the ability of submitting applications through the ADJD website and application, provides multiple options for the customers to benefit from the service, thus keeping pace with the rapid developments and changes and enabling an effective contribution of ADJD in achieving the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government.

Al Abri emphasised the Judicial Department's keenness to qualify candidates for the profession of notary public by offering specialised training programmes aimed at inculcating the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities, and qualifying them to perform the work entrusted to them with great accuracy, as well as enabling them to preserve rights and enforce the law when notarising documents and carrying out all notarial tasks in an efficient and competent manner.

He added that the main deliverables of the training programme are the ability of the participants to carry out all processes in accordance with the current legislation, knowledge of relevant jurisprudential and legal aspects, acquisition of skills and techniques in drafting documents and taking depositions, in addition to the use of modern technologies to communicate with the parties involved and perform authentication tasks.