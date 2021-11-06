ADJD multiplies efforts to raise legal awareness during participation in SIBF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which is being held until 13th November, as part of its efforts to promote the dissemination of legal culture and raise legal awareness among members of society, in a way that contributes to maintaining security and supporting stability.

ADJD's participation comes within the framework of its keenness to deliver awareness messages in innovative ways by diversifying the activities and events presented to the public, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal knowledge among the various segments of society, as one of the foundations supporting the realization of the principle of the rule of law.

The Judicial Department's participation in this year's Exhibition includes displaying a number of printed and electronic legal publications, which include a valuable set of specialised books, a series of various publications in the legal field, and publications aimed at educating and raising public awareness, as well as introducing electronic services available to customers through digital platforms.

ADJD stand also provides an introduction to the services of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal for judgments and legislations which is a smart legal platform that uses artificial intelligence techniques to provide advanced and multiple services to members of the judiciary, legal specialists and researchers by making the court decisions available according to their litigation levels and court chambers, as well as local and Federal legislations through easy-to-use and streamlined search methods.

During its participation in the Exhibition, the Judicial Department will be keen to introduce the services of the Central library, and to provide the opportunity for scholars and researchers to use its distinguished resources and holdings that serve judicial and legal work, as well as introducing the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy platform for remote training.

"Mustashareq" (Your Adviser) Corner also allows the provision of legal, family and psychological advice through a panel of specialists, in addition to the presentation of the "audio book", which includes audio and video recordings of awareness stories inspired by the reality of the cases, within the "Stories and Lessons" booklet made availabile in both Arabic and English as well as in Sign Language for People of Determination.