ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has participated as an observer of the Uzbek parliamentary elections.

Over 600 international elections observers were in present during the elections which took place on 22nd December 2019.

Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi and Representative of the ADJD, took part in the election observation and monitoring efforts to ensure electoral integrity.