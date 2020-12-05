ADJD organises symposium on labour disputes in government sector companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has organised a symposium entitled 'Problematic issues of labour disputes in government sector companies' to raise awareness of the rights and duties of workers and employers, in accordance with the UAE laws.

The symposium, which was held through videoconferencing, dealt with the legal procedures related to labour disputes, the mechanisms developed to deal with government company disputes, internal regulations, and the impact of violating the labour law.

During the symposium, Counsellor Abdullah Faris Al Nuaimi, President of the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, spoke about the procedures applied to consider labour disputes in government companies, by allocating a special path for these disputes in a way that ensures each party obtains his or her rights in accordance with the laws regulating the labour sector.

For his part, Counsellor Ali Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of Abu Dhabi Labour Court, discussed the impact of amending the internal regulations and the need to comply with the laws, as well as the mechanisms and controls for a worker’s acknowledgment of receiving his dues under a settlement, whether the financial rights due before or after the end of the working relationship, which must be detailed and clear to preserve the rights of the parties and without prejudice to any duties.

The symposium was held in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote legal awareness as one of the foundations supporting the rule of law.