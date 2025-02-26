ADJD Participates In Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference In Thailand
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM
BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the Smart Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thailand, which runs until 27th February.
The delegation, led by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, joins international participants at the event, organised by the International Correctional and Prisons Association (ICPA).
The event focuses on the latest innovations in managing correctional and rehabilitation centres, leveraging modern technologies to monitor inmates and streamline facility operations.
Al-Abri said the ADJD’s participation underscores its commitment to enhancing innovation in criminal justice and rehabilitation.
He emphasised the importance of the conference in deepening international cooperation, exploring ways to benefit from artificial intelligence and digital transformation technologies, and exchanging knowledge on modern measures to improve institutional performance.
