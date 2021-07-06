ADJD releases Arabic version of International Framework for Court Excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in cooperation with the International Consortium for Court Excellence, has released the approved Arabic translation of the International Framework for Court Excellence (IFCE) in its third edition 2020.

The framework includes a set of institutional values and seven areas for Court Excellence, covering several practices including, Court Leadership, Strategic Court Management, Court Workforce, Court Infrastructure, Proceedings and Processes, with a focus on court user feedback, and provision of affordable and accessible court services, in order to enhance public trust and confidence in the judicial system.

In this regard, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, declared that the release of the Arabic version of the International Framework for Court Excellence is a supportive step in the efforts to continuously improve the judicial services by working with international partners and reviewing best practices and adapting the same to the local judicial system prior to their implementation. This initiative, he said, is in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate a pioneering and world-class judicial system.

Al Abri explained that the International Framework for Court Excellence provides a comprehensive methodology and guidelines comprising a set of concepts and tools that courts around the world can use to assess and improve the quality of services and judicial administration practices, through the Self-Assessment Checklist against the seven areas of Court Excellence, and accordingly provides guidance for courts to improve their performance, through eleven focused, clear and practical core measures which serve as a guide for performance measurement and are consistent with the specific values and areas of excellence.

It should be noted that the first edition of the International Framework for Court Excellence was launched in 2008, and a second edition was released in 2013. As there has been an emergence of new developments in the legal landscape, such as the increasing use of technology and the greater adoption of alternative dispute resolution, the third edition was developed in 2020 with the release of the Arabic version which is made available free of charge for use through the official website of the International Consortium for Court Excellence.