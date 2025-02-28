ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has set the schedule for remote visits for inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centres via "Nafidhaty" (My Window) smart application during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The visits will be available from Monday to Friday each week for both men and women.

The department said that visit requests can be submitted electronically through the Abu Dhabi Government Services portal "TAMM "at https://www.tamm.abudhabi/ar-ae or www.adpolice.gov.ae. Once approved, an SMS notification will be sent with the appointment details and the designated police centre for remote communication with the inmate.

According to the visit regulations, the family of inmates can schedule visits starting from the first day of Ramadan, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Monday to Thursday. Meanwhile, visits for embassies and lawyers will take place on Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

