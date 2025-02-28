Open Menu

ADJD Schedules Remote Visitations To Inmates During Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has set the schedule for remote visits for inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centres via "Nafidhaty" (My Window) smart application during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The visits will be available from Monday to Friday each week for both men and women.

The department said that visit requests can be submitted electronically through the Abu Dhabi Government Services portal "TAMM "at https://www.tamm.abudhabi/ar-ae or www.adpolice.gov.ae. Once approved, an SMS notification will be sent with the appointment details and the designated police centre for remote communication with the inmate.

According to the visit regulations, the family of inmates can schedule visits starting from the first day of Ramadan, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Monday to Thursday. Meanwhile, visits for embassies and lawyers will take place on Fridays from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Related Topics

Police Lawyers Abu Dhabi Visit Women SMS Family From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

1 minute ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

46 minutes ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

57 minutes ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

2 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on ..

UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..

2 hours ago
 Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios ..

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East