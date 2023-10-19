ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) As part of its ongoing efforts to develop the judicial system, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is taking part in the GITEX 2023 from 16 to 20 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

At its pavilion in the global event, the Department demonstrating how digital technologies can be used to improve government performance and make the Abu Dhabi government more competitive globally, in line with the government's vision and direction.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that digital transformation and modern technologies have fundamentally transformed the judicial work system in Abu Dhabi, in line with the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court & Chairman of the ADJD.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department presented its Digital Marriage Contract Service at its pavilion. This service allows customers to apply for a marriage contract electronically; receive approvals and complete payment procedures online; book an appointment to sign the contract remotely using videoconference technology, and receive the final marriage contract document electronically, with digital signatures of both parties