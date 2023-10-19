Open Menu

ADJD Showcases Digital Transformation Initiatives At GITEX 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) As part of its ongoing efforts to develop the judicial system, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is taking part in the GITEX 2023 from 16 to 20 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

At its pavilion in the global event, the Department demonstrating how digital technologies can be used to improve government performance and make the Abu Dhabi government more competitive globally, in line with the government's vision and direction.
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that digital transformation and modern technologies have fundamentally transformed the judicial work system in Abu Dhabi, in line with the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court & Chairman of the ADJD.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department presented its Digital Marriage Contract Service at its pavilion. This service allows customers to apply for a marriage contract electronically; receive approvals and complete payment procedures online; book an appointment to sign the contract remotely using videoconference technology, and receive the final marriage contract document electronically, with digital signatures of both parties

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Dubai Abu Dhabi Marriage October Event From Government Court

Recent Stories

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

55 minutes ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

1 hour ago
 KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

1 hour ago
 SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of ..

SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of year, Suleman G. Abro best C ..

1 hour ago
Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-f ..

Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-final against Argentina

1 hour ago
 PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Ka ..

PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Karsaz tragedy

1 hour ago
 HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted co ..

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

2 hours ago
 Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, ..

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Pale ..

2 hours ago
 Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestin ..

Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestinian freedom

2 hours ago
 Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 ..

Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East