ADJD Showcases Inmate-crafted Heritage At Al Hosn Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in Al Hosn Festival 2025, held in the Al Hosn area until 9th February, showcasing heritage products, handicrafts, and artistic creations made by inmates of rehabilitation and correctional centres.
The ADJD's participation underscores its commitment to engaging in national events and supporting efforts to preserve and promote Emirati heritage.
The department's pavilion at the festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority over 16 days, features products and handmade artistic creations by inmates.
These highlight the department's efforts in rehabilitating and educating inmates, equipping them with valuable skills in crafts and professions. These efforts aim to facilitate their reintegration into society post-sentence, enabling them to become productive and positive contributors.
Additionally, the department is raising awareness about the importance of preserving traditional crafts and industries, emphasising their development within rehabilitation and correctional centres.
Recent Stories
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival15 seconds ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman24 seconds ago
-
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January42 seconds ago
-
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first meeting46 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration2 hours ago
-
Environmental conservation integral part of UAE's traditions: EAD2 hours ago
-
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host SWAAC ELSO 2025 conference February 63 hours ago
-
China expands mangrove forest coverage amid conservation efforts5 hours ago
-
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system6 hours ago
-
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE6 hours ago
-
Korean won dips to yearly low6 hours ago