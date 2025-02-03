Open Menu

ADJD Showcases Inmate-crafted Heritage At Al Hosn Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in Al Hosn Festival 2025, held in the Al Hosn area until 9th February, showcasing heritage products, handicrafts, and artistic creations made by inmates of rehabilitation and correctional centres.

The ADJD's participation underscores its commitment to engaging in national events and supporting efforts to preserve and promote Emirati heritage.

The department's pavilion at the festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority over 16 days, features products and handmade artistic creations by inmates.

These highlight the department's efforts in rehabilitating and educating inmates, equipping them with valuable skills in crafts and professions. These efforts aim to facilitate their reintegration into society post-sentence, enabling them to become productive and positive contributors.

Additionally, the department is raising awareness about the importance of preserving traditional crafts and industries, emphasising their development within rehabilitation and correctional centres.

