ADJD steps up its efforts to spread legal culture during Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is taking part in the 30th session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is being held from 23rd to 29th May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, as part of its efforts to promote the dissemination of legal culture and raise legal literacy among the community members, to help maintain security and support stability.

In this regard, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of ADJD, affirmed the Department's commitment, during its continued participation in the Abu Dhabi Book Fair, to diversify the activities and events offered to the visiting public, to obtain maximum benefits and achieve the desired objectives by innovatively delivering awareness messages in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal knowledge among different social groups as one of the foundations supporting the realisation of the principle of the rule of law.

The Judicial Department's participation in this year's exhibition includes the introduction of the services of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness "Masouliya" (responsibility), which aims to monitor phenomena, behaviours and customs that affect the values and principles of society, as well as those that lead to the defamation of people and symbols, trigger conflicts and violence, provoke disobedience to parents and cause gaming addiction, especially on social media and gaming platforms, including those that already exist. On social media, electronic games and what leads to electronic addiction, with a focus on raising awareness of these risks and their negative effects, as well as how to overcome or limit their effects and prevent them.

The ADJD's participation in this year’s session is marked by the release of an "audiobook" that includes audio and video recordings of educational stories inspired by the realities of court cases, in a booklet entitled "Qisas wa Ebar" (Stories and Lessons), and available in Arabic and English, as well as in sign language for people of determination.

Are also on display at the Judicial Department’s exhibition stand, several legal publications which include a valuable collection of specialist books, a range of miscellaneous legal publications, in addition to publications intended for public education.

The ADJD also provides in its stand an introduction to the services of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal for Judgments and Legislations which is a smart legal platform that uses artificial intelligence techniques to provide advanced and multiple services to members of the judiciary, legal specialists and researchers by making the court decisions available according to their litigation levels and court chambers, as well as local and Federal legislation through easy-to-use and streamlined search methods.

The Judicial Department also took care to introduce visitors to the services offered by the Central library which offers academics and researchers the opportunity to use its distinguished resources that serve judicial and legal work, in addition to introducing the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy platform for distance learning.

Besides, the ADJD focused on diversifying activities during its participation in the exhibition, through the "Your Advisor through Video Conference Technology" corner, to provide legal, family and psychological advice by a panel of specialists, as well as organising competitions and interactive activities for children throughout the exhibition.