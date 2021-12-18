ADJD Undersecretary receives President of Egyptian State Lawsuits Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has received Counsellor Hussein Moustafa Fathy, President of the Egyptian State Lawsuits Authority, an accredited arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), to discuss the activation of the role of the Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre.

On the occasion, Al Abri highlighted the ADJD's commitment to develop the work of the Sports Arbitration Centre to achieve its goals towards making Abu Dhabi a regional and international centre for sports arbitration, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and ADJD Chairman, to attain leadership in providing services according to the best international practices.