ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister Discuss Judicial Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has discussed with Nenad Vojic, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia, ways of enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise in judicial and legal fields, during an official delegation visit to Belgrade.
The delegation included Ali Mohamed Al Balushi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi; Ali Al Zaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department; Abdullah Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development; and Ahmed Hatem Barghash Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia.
The meeting reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, notably the development of judicial systems, the exchange of expertise in judicial training and legal qualification, and opportunities for international partnerships to build legal competencies and strengthen institutional cooperation.
Discussions also addressed digital transformation in courts and mechanisms to improve procedures in line with global best practices, facilitating access to justice and ensuring efficiency in case resolution.
Al-Abri affirmed ADJD’s keenness to foster cooperation with judicial institutions worldwide and to benefit from pioneering experiences in applying modern technologies to enhance judicial performance and uphold the rule of law.
For his part, the Serbian Minister of Justice expressed appreciation for the visit, noting the growing relations between the UAE and Serbia and the importance of opening broader avenues of judicial and legal cooperation, exchanging successful practices, and developing justice systems.
