Open Menu

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister Discuss Judicial Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has discussed with Nenad Vojic, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia, ways of enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise in judicial and legal fields, during an official delegation visit to Belgrade.

The delegation included Ali Mohamed Al Balushi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi; Ali Al Zaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department; Abdullah Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development; and Ahmed Hatem Barghash Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia.

The meeting reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, notably the development of judicial systems, the exchange of expertise in judicial training and legal qualification, and opportunities for international partnerships to build legal competencies and strengthen institutional cooperation.

Discussions also addressed digital transformation in courts and mechanisms to improve procedures in line with global best practices, facilitating access to justice and ensuring efficiency in case resolution.

Al-Abri affirmed ADJD’s keenness to foster cooperation with judicial institutions worldwide and to benefit from pioneering experiences in applying modern technologies to enhance judicial performance and uphold the rule of law.

For his part, the Serbian Minister of Justice expressed appreciation for the visit, noting the growing relations between the UAE and Serbia and the importance of opening broader avenues of judicial and legal cooperation, exchanging successful practices, and developing justice systems.

Related Topics

Resolution Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Belgrade Serbia From Best

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

17 minutes ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

28 minutes ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

35 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

35 minutes ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

1 hour ago
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September ..

Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28

2 hours ago
 TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaom ..

TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..

2 hours ago
 With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Y ..

With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East