ADJD’s Centre Of Forensic And Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 01:15 PM

.ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) The Centre for Forensic and Digital Sciences of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has received a delegation from the Dubai Medical College for Girls to develop cooperation and partnership and exchange knowledge in areas of common interest.

This initiative is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to exchange experiences with relevant authorities, develop institutional capacities and achieve integration between the various institutions, leading to the implementation of global best practices.

The two sides discussed opportunities for strengthening effective partnership, particularly with regard to specialised scientific research in toxicology, chemistry and forensic medicine, as well as the possibility of benefiting from the Centre's scientific expertise by training students from the Faculty of Medicine in related fields.

While touring the Centre, the visiting delegation expressed its admiration for the chemistry laboratory's capabilities, expertise and scientific and technical level, highlighting the importance of exchanging visits between the two parties.

