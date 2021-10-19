ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is showcasing an array of its innovative digital projects, initiatives and solutions, as part of its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2021, which runs until 21st October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

ADJD's projects aim at facilitating access to an accomplished justice, and enabling the completion of various judicial and legal services remotely, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government's digital system.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, noted that the digital initiatives of the Judicial Department have achieved a qualitative leap in improving the quality of services provided to court users and in developing the judicial system, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to take advantage of modern technologies and advanced systems to ensure the sustainability and continuity of business on a forward-looking basis.

At GITEX 2021, the Judicial Department will introduce the Interactive Case Registration (ICR) service, the first of its kind in the world, designed to allow court users to bring cases before Abu Dhabi courts without being fully conversant with current laws and court procedures, as they file cases by interacting with the digital service that they feed data into to determine the type of the case or file, and then obtain a case number and a date for the first hearing of the case.

This interactive service relies on artificial intelligence to accurately and promptly determine all at once the type of lawsuit, the court, and the applicable fees, using the connection with other government databases to retrieve case party details, handle the digital payment and other procedures to complete the registration such as verifying the details of the parties and legal notices.

The Judicial Department is also holding an introductory workshop on the ICR service during its participation under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, in addition to unveiling a number of digital services and projects, such as the portal for judgment publication project, the notification by publication project which deals with online publication of court notifications, and the digital authentication project which handles the authentication of legal documents under a digital signature, and the digital marriage contract project.

The public will also be able to learn about the most important ADJD's internal technical projects relating to the automation and governance of procedures, such as the project for the unification of user permissions, the "Mezan" project for the cost calculation, the procedures relating to remote hearings, the possibility of accessing the digital file and obtaining a copy of the minutes, decisions and judgments handed down, automatic notifications of any updates to the file, in addition to the possibility of obtaining the time and date of videoconference hearings attended remotely.

Also on the agenda of ADJD's participation, the introduction of the electronic fee payment system, which allows the court user to request the payment of fees or pay a fine from the balance of deposits available under the case in all types of cases brought before the Public Prosecution, Courts or Enforcement Division, provided that all required documents are attached. The payment process is initiated after completing the necessary checks and revisions.

Regarding remote requests from court users, the Judicial Department has developed an electronic platform to process and track judicial requests submitted to the courts, the Public Prosecution and the Enforcement Division, allowing users to directly contact the employees in charge by sending their requests via the platform using their UAE Pass to ensure confidentiality. This service is provided in three languages: Arabic, English and urdu.

The ADJD will also expound its services available through the virtual chat service platform ("YAS" Chatbot), which facilitates inquiry about civil and criminal cases and judicial transactions, based on artificial intelligence, with the ability to help users access the digital services through the Judicial Department’s website by making the services most frequently used by users available in an interactive way.