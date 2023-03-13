UrduPoint.com

ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee Approves Registration Of 6 New Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 11:15 PM

ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registration of 6 new lawyers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) approved the applications for registration in the roll of practicing lawyers for six new Emirati lawyers, in addition to accepting applications for renewal of registration submitted by eight others.

During its meeting, the Committee considered six complaints lodged against lawyers, and took the appropriate decisions in their regard.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was chaired by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Under-Secretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members Judge Bushaib Hajjami from Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, Mohamed Dhewaiher Mohamed Alkatheeri, from the Public Prosecution, Counselor Ali Al Faraihat, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.

Related Topics

Lawyers Abu Dhabi From Court

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaig ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaign launches in Latakia in suppo ..

33 minutes ago
 Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air ..

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

1 hour ago
 US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for T ..

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations - P ..

1 hour ago
 PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah ..

PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

1 hour ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

2 hours ago
 France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Fo ..

France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Foreign Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.