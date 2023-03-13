ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registration of 6 new lawyers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) approved the applications for registration in the roll of practicing lawyers for six new Emirati lawyers, in addition to accepting applications for renewal of registration submitted by eight others.

During its meeting, the Committee considered six complaints lodged against lawyers, and took the appropriate decisions in their regard.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was chaired by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Under-Secretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members Judge Bushaib Hajjami from Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, Mohamed Dhewaiher Mohamed Alkatheeri, from the Public Prosecution, Counselor Ali Al Faraihat, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.