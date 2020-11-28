ADJD’s Lawyers Affairs Committee approves enrollment of 14 lawyers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, approved at its periodic meeting 14 applications for enrollment as practicing lawyers and accepted the renewal of registration for 8 other legal professionals.

"The Committee also examined and made appropriate decisions on four complaints lodged against lawyers," ADJD said in a statement.

Moreover, the Committee approved the applications for the renewal of registration of four law firm delegates in the relevant roster and the transfer of the registration of three others.

The Lawyers Affairs Committee held its meeting at the Judicial Department's headquarters, and was chaired by Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in the presence of the members and the Committee's reporter, Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division.