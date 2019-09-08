ADM launches infrastructure project in Al Bahyah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Municipality, ADM, is currently carrying out an internal roads and infrastructure project in Al Bahyah, at a cost of AED311 million.

As part of the cooperation with its strategic partners, the municipality said it closed Swimming Pool No.

1 in Al Bahyah on 1st September 2019, as its location is included in the area covered by the project, which will serve new areas of Al Bahya.

The municipality, which started the project in July 2019, has provided alternatives for the closed pool, which includes Swimming Pool No. 4 in Al Bahyah that is open from 7:30 to 19:30, and pools No.2 and No.3 for women and children (aged seven years and under) are open from 12:30 to 18:30.