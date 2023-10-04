ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City (ADM) has been honoured with the British Safety Council Award in the "International Safety Award" category for the year 2023.

This recognition comes after a comprehensive evaluation of the Municipality's occupational health and safety system, where it successfully met all the international standards required for the award.

Receiving the British Safety Council Award with the highest rating of "Distinction" signifies the Municipality's commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of its employees and the wider community.

This achievement further solidifies the Municipality's position as a leader in developing and implementing control, inspection, prevention, and training programmes related to occupational health and safety standards.

The award covers various aspects, including the assessment of work-related risks, the Municipality's role in implementing the health and safety system, measures to safeguard the well-being of contractors and workers, management of training needs, and raising awareness among employees and the community about health and safety requirements.

It also recognise s the Municipality's efforts in conducting inspections, audits, and its proactive approach in adopting best practices in health and safety.

Furthermore, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has introduced innovative initiatives such as the utilization of a virtualization system for raising awareness and providing training on health and safety risks. It has also implemented a remote training system and various electronic awareness programmes.

