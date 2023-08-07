ADMAF Announces Dolce&Gabbana X ADMAF Design Award 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has announced its groundbreaking collaboration with the esteemed fashion brand, Dolce&Gabbana, for the highly anticipated Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023.

This prestigious award presents an extraordinary opportunity for UAE youth, including university graduates, to unleash their creative potential and showcase their talents in the fields of couture and design craftsmanship on a global scale.

The Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023 comprises of three categories: Fashion, Jewelry, and Fragrance. Within each category, participants are encouraged to explore their artistic flair and express their unique vision through various subthemes, ranging from flowers and lace to micro mosaics and luxurious fragrances. This immersive award programme serves as a platform for emerging designers to learn, grow, and gain invaluable mentorship from industry experts.

The finalists of the Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023 will have the opportunity to see their designs come to life in collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana. Selected designers will be invited to showcase their work at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Festival, where they will receive global recognition and exposure among fashion enthusiasts and industry leaders.

Furthermore, the finalists will have the chance to intern at the Dolce&Gabbana headquarter in Italy, where they will be able to further develop their creations under the guidance of industry's finest creatives.

ADMAF is offering exciting opportunities for emerging generations of designers to display their talent within the fields of Fashion, Jewelry, and Fragrance and learn from experts within the fields of couture and artisanship.

Through this pioneering collaboration, ADMAF and Dolce&Gabbana aim to create a legacy that goes beyond the competition itself, leaving a lasting impact on the fashion industry in the region. By bridging the gap between tradition and innovation, the Fashion Category of the competition will showcase Abu Dhabi's cultural diversity and contribute to the global conversation on fashion, music, and arts.

Overall, this extraordinary partnership between ADMAF and Dolce&Gabbana promises to set new standards for the fashion world, while celebrating the beauty of creativity, culture, and artistic expression.

ADMAF encouraged all eligible participants to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and submit their applications through https://admaf.org/dolce-gabbana-awards/.