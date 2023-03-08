ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) commemorated the winners of its 2022 awards in the fields of arts, design and sustainability at an awards ceremony that took place at Emirates Palace.

The list of Emirati winners included artist and Zayed University graduate Ameena Aljarman, winner of the Gulf Capital – ADMAF Visual Arts Award for her digital video entry, “My Grandmother Ameena’s Wishes”; playwright Hamdan bin Shfayan Alameri, winner of Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity Award for his play, “Room 2071”; American University of Sharjah architecture graduate Maitha Al Hammadi, winner of TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award for her project, “Agro-Industrial Tourism”; and jewellery designers and Dubai institute of Design and Innovation students Asma Almarri and Media Alfalasi, winners of the ADMAF Design Fund Award 2022 supported by L’Ecole Van Cleef and Arpels for their ear cuff piece, “Osha”.

The awards were presented by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said, “For over two decades, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation has been empowering our nation’s youth, investing in their abilities and nurturing their creative talent. We are pleased to partner with our sponsors for the annual ADMAF awards which provide a platform for innovative ideas to materialise, for free creative thinking to thrive, and for dreams and ambitions to be realised."

“This year’s winners have shown exceptional potential in the fields of visual arts, theatre, design and sustainability and rewarding their excellence remains a core pillar of the Foundation, enabling them to launch successful careers and become future leading figures of the UAE’s culture and creative industries,” she continued.