ADMAF Partakes In 6th World Forum On Music

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

ADMAF partakes in 6th World Forum on Music

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, ADMAF, has announced that it is joining global organisations and institutions at the 6th International Music Council’s, IMC, World Forum on Music, held from 28th September to 1st October in Paris, France.

The 2019 edition of the forum marks the 70th anniversary of the IMC, the world's leading membership-based professional musician organisation founded in 1949 by UNESCO. This year the forum’s theme is ‘Give Me Five! The Five Music Rights in Action’.

Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, Founder of ADMAF and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, is set to join global pioneers across the field of music to provide a global perspective of how individuals engage with the diverse and interdisciplinary aspects of music-making. She will be joined by professionals in various fields to address the mechanisms that promote or inhibit the active participation of people in cultural experiences.

The World Forum on Music is an important opportunity for those in the global music sector to broaden their horizons and find inspiration and potential partners for new projects. Through this platform, IMC has been able to continue its mission to develop sustainable music sectors worldwide, to create awareness about the value of music, to make music matter throughout the fabric of society and to uphold basic music rights in all countries.

Through its members and their networks, IMC has direct access to over 1,000 organisations in some 150 countries and to 200 million persons eager to develop and share knowledge and experience on diverse aspects of musical life.

