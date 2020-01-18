UrduPoint.com
ADMAF Receives UNESCO ‘Official Relations’ Status

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

ADMAF receives UNESCO ‘Official Relations’ status

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, has granted the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, ADMAF, 'Official Relations' status in recognition of the foundation’s pioneering role in enriching the cultural vision of the UAE.

This new endeavour builds upon ADMAF’s longstanding relationship with UNESCO and highlights both organisation’s alignment in safeguarding and nurturing global culture and creativity.

Commenting on the recognition, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, said, "The Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation is undoubtedly amongst the key enablers of the nation's cultural renaissance, establishing a hub for creativity and building bridges of global cultural exchange. This recognition today, granted by the world’s leading sponsor of shared human culture and heritage, is a testament to the success of the Foundation's relentless efforts in strengthening the vital link between culture and sustainable development."

Since its establishment in 1996, ADMAF has been at the forefront of cultivating the UAE’s arts sector, contributing to the cultural renaissance in the UAE. Through its wide-ranging creative initiatives and programmes, the Foundation continues to prioritise youth development and enhance the international achievements and presence of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said, "We would like to extend our congratulations to Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation as an official partner of UNESCO."

"This significant milestone," she added, "is a recognition of ADMAF’s efforts in helping shape the country’s cultural scene. For more than two decades, the organisation has inspired not only the Emirati youth in the field of arts, culture and education, but it has also reached international audiences, celebrating global cultures and promoting cross-cultural exchange and knowledge development.

"

The Founder of ADMAF, Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, who is also the Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival stated, "The constant support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has always inspired and motivated us and this achievement would not have been possible without his guidance. Inspired by his wisdom, the Foundation is committed to fostering an environment that incubates knowledge and innovative creative thinking, an environment that understands the importance of empowering the nation’s youth to lead the way in the development of cultural creativity.

"On this momentous occasion, I would also like to acknowledge the unlimited contribution and inspiring role of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, for his patronage of ADMAF and the Abu Dhabi Festival and being a constant supporter of our programmes, for believing in our vision to stimulate the capabilities of young people, and recognising that the values of openness, tolerance and human communication are influential in establishing lasting links of cultural dialogues," she added.

"ADMAF is committed to enriching cultural diplomacy and enhancing the UAE’s presence on the global stage by building strategic partnerships with major international institutions and festivals," Alkhamis continued. "This is a passion we share with UNESCO and together we will continue to drive international cooperation in education, science, culture and communication through dedicated programmes that can contribute towards sustainable development goals adopted by the United Nations," she concluded.

