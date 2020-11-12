Admission race heats up as 42 Abu Dhabi begins pre-opening check-in series for inaugural cohort

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) 42 Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, and Ghadan 21 Accelerator Programme’s revolutionary coding school, has embarked on a series of virtual ‘Check-In’ sessions – a key milestone in selection of the school’s inaugural cohort ahead of its opening in February next year.

With more than 4,000 students having already completed 42 Abu Dhabi’s online pre-selection assessment, which evaluates applicants’ cognitive capacity via logic and memory games, the weekly Check-In session’s see 200 potential students explore the holistic 42 Abu Dhabi experience.

During the Check-In programme, applicants receive a detailed briefing on 42 Abu Dhabi’s unique peer-to-peer learning methodology and its mastery-based, 21-level curriculum, and deep-dive into key specialization areas including Imperative Programming, Parallel Computing, Algorithms, AI and more.

Prospective students are able to engage with 42 Network alumni via an open floor Q&A, who have completed the divergent and gamified project-based coding program, which expands critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and begin understanding the raft of future career opportunities which open up with industry-leading coding acumen.

Majid Al Shamsi, Director of Higher Education Business Development at ADEK and Project Lead on 42 Abu Dhabi, said, "The first 42 Abu Dhabi ‘Check-In’ sessions kicked off with an incredible start with 200 applicants attending last week’s sessions.

As the admission race heats up, the caliber of candidates is very strong, and we look forward to our first cohort of the UAE’s next generation of coders starting to take shape."

A major enabler in Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that empowers and enables a future-ready workforce, 42 Abu Dhabi is an initiative of Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi’s three-year government accelerators programme that aims to fast-track the emirate’s economic transformation through investments in the economy, knowledge, and community to support business, innovation, and people. The purpose-built 42 Abu Dhabi campus in the heart of the UAE capital’s historic Mina Zayed warehouses district will accommodate up to 750 students once fully operational.

Applications for 42 Abu Dhabi remain open for students aged 18 years old and above. While candidates do not require previous coding experience or academic qualifications, successful 42 students typically display ambition, aptitude, commitment, proactivity, curiosity, creativity, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.