Admitting Israel As 10th Member, UAE Hosts Virtual Meeting For International Security Alliance Ministers Of Interior

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended a meeting of the interior ministers of the International Security Alliance, ISA, member states.

The ISA includes the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Senegal, Singapore, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Morocco, in addition to Israel, which today officially joined the international alliance.

At the opening of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Amir Ohana, Minister of Internal Security Israel, who represented his country at the meeting after joining the alliance. Sheikh Saif stated that having Israel as a new member will be an addition and strength to the alliance in seeking to achieve the objectives for which it was founded.

Sheikh Saif highlighted that international cooperation, alliances and joint action have enabled humanity to overcome major difficulties and challenges, including the ongoing global pandemic. He indicated the importance of ramping up joint efforts to face all future changes, developments and challenges for the good of the world and humanity at large.

He added that the alliance shoulders international and humanitarian responsibilities as part of its mandate to take appropriate decisions and procedures that benefit not only the alliance member states, but also the entire world.

