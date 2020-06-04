UrduPoint.com
ADMM, Gfinity Launch Global Esports Racing Championship

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

ADMM, Gfinity launch global esports racing championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, ADMM, and Gfinity, the UK based esports company, announced the launch of a five-year partnership with the aim of organising a new virtual motorsport (e-sports) racing championship, ERC, jointly owned by both parties.

The tournament will bring together the extensive experiences of the two partners in organising world-class experiences, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said, "ADMM has a strategic focus to develop and invest in premium racing ventures and virtual racing is an important pillar in this vision. The E-sports Racing Championship will welcome the very best teams and drivers from around the world to compete on a global stage at the highest level.

"Gfinity is the right partner for this championship with a shared passion and vision and has proven experience of executing world class esports programmes."

John Clarke, CEO of Gfinity, added, "Motorsports is a key pillar of our strategy and we are excited to be entering into a long-term partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. We have a shared passion for the Esports Racing Championship and a desire to build a product that will sit alongside the biggest brands in motorsport.

Gfinity will use its proprietary technology, Race Control, for in-race adjudication and data feeds to deliver new levels of insight to fans about driver and car performance. The company will provide services to the ERC, including production and tournament operations while both groups will be jointly responsible for commercialising the ERC.

