UrduPoint.com

ADMSC Signs Sponsorship Agreement For 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 04:15 PM

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club (ADMSC) has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Marine for the sponsorship of the 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival (60FT dhow sailing) organised from 28th April to 7th May, 2023, on Delma Island.

Salem Al-Rumaithi, Director-General of the ADMSC, and Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, signed the agreement.

Organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festival Committee and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the festival will feature the world’s longest 60ft dhow race – running for 125km – as well as a local souq, traditional activities, competitions and handicrafts, preserving the emirate’s marine heritage for future generations.

The Dalma Historical Race Festival aims to preserve the nation’s identity and heritage and promote the maritime heritage of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the festival shines a light on Dalma Island and a number of islands in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, highlighting their historical value and natural beauty. The festival has become a distinctive feature on the map of the marine heritage festivals. The traditional Dalma Festival is a heritage painting that invites the citizens of the country to reflect on the values ​​of the past, history, civilization, development and the achievements.

Related Topics

World Sports Abu Dhabi April May From Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual Intern ..

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful p ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful participation at India Steel 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan ..

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan Batu

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.