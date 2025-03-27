Open Menu

ADNEC: 94% Of 'Make It In The Emirates' Exhibition Space Booked Amid Record Participation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:46 PM

ADNEC: 94% of 'Make it in the Emirates' exhibition space booked amid record participation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – ADNEC Group has announced that more than 94% of the exhibition space allocated for ‘’Make it in the Emirates'' 2025 has already been booked. The event is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, ADNEC Group, ADNOC Group, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

The record demand for exhibition space reflects strong interest in the event as well as confidence in the UAE’s industrial and investment environment.

Make it in the Emirates supports the objectives of the UAE’s national industrial strategy, Operation 300bn, contributing to the country’s economic diversification.

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates will take place at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi from 19-22 May. This edition of the platform marks a significant expansion, with the event space increasing by 317% compared to previous editions, covering a total of 50,000 square metres. The event will bring together 12 strategic sectors, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation and industrial investment.

The event embodies the UAE’s industrial journey in which it has transformed into a global hub for industry. It is an opportunity for international investors and industrialists to discover the UAE’s competitive advantages, including its business-friendly environment, agile regulatory frameworks and its advanced infrastructure.

The exhibition will feature a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, advanced technology, and logistics. There will also be a dedicated space for handicrafts for the first time.

The event will host a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions and specialised workshops where leaders, experts and investors will discuss challenges and opportunities in the industrial sector. Additionally, participating companies will sign strategic partnership agreements, and a dedicated pavilion will showcase some of the most prominent local industrial projects.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Hub March May Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

3 minutes ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

3 minutes ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

4 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

4 minutes ago
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

5 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

5 minutes ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

5 minutes ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Educa ..

Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Education, Social Sector Committee ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East