ADNEC: 94% of 'Make it in the Emirates' exhibition space booked amid record participation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:46 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – ADNEC Group has announced that more than 94% of the exhibition space allocated for ‘’Make it in the Emirates'' 2025 has already been booked. The event is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, ADNEC Group, ADNOC Group, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
The record demand for exhibition space reflects strong interest in the event as well as confidence in the UAE’s industrial and investment environment.
Make it in the Emirates supports the objectives of the UAE’s national industrial strategy, Operation 300bn, contributing to the country’s economic diversification.
The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates will take place at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi from 19-22 May. This edition of the platform marks a significant expansion, with the event space increasing by 317% compared to previous editions, covering a total of 50,000 square metres. The event will bring together 12 strategic sectors, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation and industrial investment.
The event embodies the UAE’s industrial journey in which it has transformed into a global hub for industry. It is an opportunity for international investors and industrialists to discover the UAE’s competitive advantages, including its business-friendly environment, agile regulatory frameworks and its advanced infrastructure.
The exhibition will feature a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, advanced technology, and logistics. There will also be a dedicated space for handicrafts for the first time.
The event will host a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions and specialised workshops where leaders, experts and investors will discuss challenges and opportunities in the industrial sector. Additionally, participating companies will sign strategic partnership agreements, and a dedicated pavilion will showcase some of the most prominent local industrial projects.
