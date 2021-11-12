ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI,11th November 2021 (WAM) -The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) today announced its pledge to Net Zero Carbon Events, a promising to produce a net zero carbon footprint events by 2050 as it creates and supports a greener future for the MICE industry.

This pledge is part of a global new initiative, which arises from the work of an organising task force initiated by leading events industry stakeholders through global industry trade associations. These include the Global Association of The Exhibition Industry (UFI), International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC) and International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), in addition to representatives from global key stakeholders in events industry.

Among the first UAE entities to make a Net Zero Carbon Events pledge, ADNEC is committed to the ensuring the sustainable development of the MICE industry in the UAE, region and world, and is leading the industry as it actively promotes and advocates for environmentally-friendly industry efforts throughout the value chain.

ADNEC’s pledge also supports the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative to reduce carbon, which will see the country spend over AED 600 billion on renewable energy during this time period. This progressive approach aligns with the UAE’s leading position in the region to take wide-ranging climate change action, being the first country in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation to make a Net Zero pledge.

Additionally, ADNEC is supporting global efforts to tackle climate change. The announcement follows the signing of the Net Zero Carbon Events pledge, a new industry initiative to address climate change, which also coincides with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The important global event, COP26 aims to bring the world together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Through its commitment, ADNEC will be able to support the Paris Agreement goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 C and reduce total global GHG emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

Commenting on the signing of the pledge, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO for ADNEC Group said: "It is a critical time for global action, and we are honoured to be in a position to support the sustainable future of the MICE industry. As the global hub for major events, entities have the opportunity to follow in the inspirational example of our wise leaders, who have made climate change action a much-needed priority. Through our Net Zero commitment, we aspire to bring about meaningful change for the entire value chain of the MICE industry."

He added: "The signing of this pledge is augmented by our long-term partnership with the Global Association of The Exhibition Industry (UFI), who play a key role in shaping important conversations in our business, and we are thrilled to join them and other venues, organisers, exhibitors and suppliers in driving the sector towards Net Zero. Events are a key driver of conversations and we are looking forward to rethink how we can utilise our resources and infrastructure to connect with our stakeholders and partners sustainably."

ADNEC Net Zero pledge will take the form of strategic planning and action to ensure its operations achieve the target or net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also influencing the entire value chain to take sustainable and measurable actions.

It’s plans include; identifying and prioritising actions to reduce emissions such as energy management, water conservation, materials management, food and beverage waste reduction, housekeeping initiatives, sustainable procurement, stakeholder management and employee engagement and set goals accordingly. Additionally, ADNEC will address residual emissions, once minimized, through the purchase of credible carbon offsets, while looking at transitioning towards carbon removal and carbon capture. It will also contribute resources to develop a collective low carbon roadmap for the events industry and collaborate with partners, suppliers and customers to drive change across the value chain. Lastly, ADNEC will share best practices with the industry to help influence a wider impact of its green initiatives.